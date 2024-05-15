Elon Musk mocks Reuters, shares monthly website traffic stats

Advertisement

Elon Musk vs Reuters: Elon Musk has gained attention once again with a retweet that mocks Reuters for its declining online traffic. The retweet, by a user named DogeDesigner known for fervently supporting Musk's opinions, claimed a 50 per cent dip in Reuters' monthly website visits, to which Musk responded with a single emoji: 🫡.

🫡 https://t.co/hsl9tKWGi6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

However, according to data from Semrush, a SaaS platform widely used for site audits, Reuters' traffic has actually seen a 15 per cent uptick. In March, reutersconnect.com experienced an increase in traffic compared to February, with a total of 2.44 million visits recorded.

Image credit: Semrush

This is not the first time Musk has taken a hit at Reuters. In another post on Tuesday, he shared a meme suggesting that intelligence might not be a prerequisite for employment at the news agency.

pic.twitter.com/zTCVL0NiMq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Musk's reaction comes amidst a flurry of coverage from Reuters on Tesla's recent developments, including job cuts, a Twitter takeover investigation, investments in artificial intelligence, and infrastructure updates. The coverage also touches on Tesla's labour dispute in Sweden, the expansion of Starlink services, and developments in Tesla's charging network, all stories with direct involvement from Musk himself.

Reuters has also garnered attention for a compilation of investigative stories involving Elon Musk and X.com, titled ‘The Musk Industrial Complex’ in which the news agency covered the multidimensional negative impacts of Musk’s multiple ventures. “Reuters exposes grave harms to consumers, workers and laboratory animals across Elon Musk’s manufacturing empire, resulting in investigations by US and European regulators and calls for action from U.S. lawmakers,” describes Reuters’ investigative section.