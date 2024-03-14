×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Epic Games accuses Apple of ‘blatantly violation’ of court injunction

Epic alleges that Apple's actions aim to maintain its dominance and prevent competitive pricing alternatives that may undercut its high fees for digital goods.

Reported by: Business Desk
Fortnite
Fortnite | Image:Unsplash
Epic Games vs. Apple: Epic Games, the gaming studio behind the popular video game ‘Fortnite,’ has accused Apple of violating a court injunction related to its App Store practices. The ongoing legal battle between the two companies began in 2020 when Epic alleged that Apple's App Store policies violated antitrust laws by mandating app purchases solely through its platform and imposing hefty commissions of up to 30 per cent on all in-app transactions.

A September 2021 injunction by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers allowed developers to include links and buttons directing users to alternative payment methods for digital content purchases. However, Epic claims that Apple is blatantly disregarding this injunction, despite assurances of compliance in a January 16 court notice. 

According to Epic, Apple has implemented new rules and introduced a 27 per cent fee for certain transactions, rendering the provided links effectively unusable for developers. Additionally, Apple continues to prohibit buttons and restricts certain apps from informing users about alternative purchasing options.

Epic alleges that Apple's actions aim to maintain its dominance and prevent competitive pricing alternatives that could undercut its high fees for digital goods and services. Apple, on the other hand, asserts that its compliance with the injunction safeguards consumer protection and the integrity of its ecosystem while ensuring fair treatment for developers.

Apple has until April 3 to formally respond to Epic's accusations. In a recent escalation, Apple briefly blocked Epic from launching its own online marketplace on iPhones and iPads in Europe, before relenting two days later. Earlier, the US Supreme Court declined to hear Epic's appeal regarding lower court rulings on Apple's policies, as well as Apple's appeal against the injunction.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

