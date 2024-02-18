English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Epic Games plans to launch alternative app store for EU iOS devices

The announcement comes on the heels of Epic Games' receipt of its Apple Developer Account as detailed in its 2023 Year in Review report.

Business Desk
Fortnite
Fortnite | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fortnite on Apple devices: Epic Games hinted at its intentions to introduce the Epic Games Store to iOS devices within the European Union, following Apple's decision to reinstate the gaming company's developer account. This marks a major step in Epic's efforts to diversify the app marketplace and potentially bring Fortnite back to iOS users.

The announcement comes on the heels of Epic Games' receipt of its Apple Developer Account as detailed in its 2023 Year in Review report. With this milestone achieved, Epic is now set to go ahead with its plans to release an alternative app marketplace. The Epic Games Store is slated for launch on iOS devices in the EU sometime in 2024, offering a platform for Epic Games to reintroduce Fortnite to the iOS ecosystem.

Advertisement

Fortnite's absence from the iOS App Store dates back to the onset of the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple in 2020. Since then, the popular game has remained inaccessible on iOS devices, except through browser-based services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW, which provided a workaround for iPhone and iPad users.

Following Apple's unveiling its alternative app marketplace initiative, Epic Games swiftly responded by vowing to bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney criticised Apple's compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), labelling it as a "devious new instance of Malicious Compliance." Sweeney expressed vehement opposition to Apple's alleged manipulation of the regulatory process to maintain its dominance and levy fees on transactions in which it is not directly involved.

Advertisement

As Epic Games presses forward with its plans to integrate the Epic Games Store into the iOS ecosystem, the company remains steadfast in its legal pursuits against Apple. Epic asserts that Apple's business practices violate antitrust laws and continues to advocate its case before the courts and regulatory bodies.

As the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple persists, the outcome of this clash will likely have far-reaching implications for the future of app distribution and competition within the digital ecosystem.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

14 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

14 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

14 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

17 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

19 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

20 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

20 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

20 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

20 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

20 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

20 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

20 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

20 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Luxury airline Beond to offer Apple Vision Pro to its passengers

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi to Address BJP's National Convention 2024

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Congress MLAs Register Protest Over Cabinet Reshuffle in Jharkhand

    Politics News20 minutes ago

  4. Trump Unveils Sneaker Line After Getting Slapped With $350 Mn Penalty

    World27 minutes ago

  5. Anmol Kharb seals as the Women's Team wins Badminton Asia Team C'ship

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo