Fortnite on Apple devices: Epic Games hinted at its intentions to introduce the Epic Games Store to iOS devices within the European Union, following Apple's decision to reinstate the gaming company's developer account. This marks a major step in Epic's efforts to diversify the app marketplace and potentially bring Fortnite back to iOS users.

The announcement comes on the heels of Epic Games' receipt of its Apple Developer Account as detailed in its 2023 Year in Review report. With this milestone achieved, Epic is now set to go ahead with its plans to release an alternative app marketplace. The Epic Games Store is slated for launch on iOS devices in the EU sometime in 2024, offering a platform for Epic Games to reintroduce Fortnite to the iOS ecosystem.

Fortnite's absence from the iOS App Store dates back to the onset of the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple in 2020. Since then, the popular game has remained inaccessible on iOS devices, except through browser-based services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW, which provided a workaround for iPhone and iPad users.

Following Apple's unveiling its alternative app marketplace initiative, Epic Games swiftly responded by vowing to bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney criticised Apple's compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), labelling it as a "devious new instance of Malicious Compliance." Sweeney expressed vehement opposition to Apple's alleged manipulation of the regulatory process to maintain its dominance and levy fees on transactions in which it is not directly involved.

As Epic Games presses forward with its plans to integrate the Epic Games Store into the iOS ecosystem, the company remains steadfast in its legal pursuits against Apple. Epic asserts that Apple's business practices violate antitrust laws and continues to advocate its case before the courts and regulatory bodies.

As the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple persists, the outcome of this clash will likely have far-reaching implications for the future of app distribution and competition within the digital ecosystem.