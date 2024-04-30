Advertisement

Fortnite on iPad: Epic Games has confirmed its plans to release Fortnite for the iPad, following the EU's mandate for Apple to extend the same changes made to the iPhone to its tablet counterpart.

With the European Commission designating iPadOS as a digital gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple now has a six-month window to adhere to the DMA's requirements. These changes mirror those already implemented for iPhones, which allow users within the EU to download apps from alternative marketplaces and directly from developer websites.

As of iOS 17.4, EU iPhone users have the option to access apps from sources beyond the App Store, with iOS 17.5 extending this capability to direct downloads from developer sites. This upcoming update aims to democratise app distribution within the EU, allowing iPad users to benefit from a broader ecosystem.

While these alterations are specific to the European Union, they signal an major shift in Apple's approach to app distribution and could potentially impact the company's global strategies in the future.

Background

In August 2020, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, contesting Apple's policies within the iOS App Store.

At the heart of the dispute were Apple's regulations prohibiting apps from incorporating alternative in-app purchasing mechanisms beyond those provided by the App Store.

After the EU enforced DMA, Apple had to make major changes in its hardware and software including offering type-C charging ports for iPhones.