×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

EU’s privacy watchdog warns against using Microsoft software due to privacy breach

This decision by the EDPS follows a three-year investigation prompted by concerns over the transfer of personal data to the United States.

Reported by: Business Desk
Microsoft
Microsoft | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Privacy agreements with EU: The European Commission's use of Microsoft software has been found to contravene EU privacy regulations, as per the EU privacy watchdog's announcement on Monday. The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has instructed the Commission to rectify these breaches and cease transferring data to Microsoft and its subsidiaries in non-EU countries lacking privacy agreements with the bloc. The deadline for compliance has been set for December 9.

This decision by the EDPS follows a three-year investigation prompted by concerns over the transfer of personal data to the United States, particularly after revelations in 2013 by former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden regarding widespread US surveillance practices.

Advertisement

The watchdog criticised the Commission for failing to implement sufficient safeguards to ensure that personal data transferred outside the EU/EEA (European Economic Area) receive a level of protection equivalent to that guaranteed within the EU/EEA. The EDPS also highlighted deficiencies in the Commission's contract with Microsoft, particularly regarding the specification of the types of personal data collected and the purposes for which they are used within Microsoft 365, the suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Consequently, the data protection authority has mandated the suspension of all data flows resulting from the Commission's use of Microsoft 365 to entities located outside Europe without adequate decisions. While the EU has data adequacy agreements with 16 countries, including the United States, the EDPS's directive underscores the necessity for compliance with EU privacy standards.

Advertisement

The Commission has yet to respond to requests for comment, while Microsoft has stated its intention to review the EDPS decision and collaborate with the EU executive to address the concerns. Microsoft underlined that the concerns raised by the EDPS primarily relate to transparency requirements under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which specifically applies to EU institutions.

Additionally, the EU executive has been instructed to ensure that its usage of Microsoft 365 aligns with privacy regulations, signalling a broader call for adherence to data protection standards within EU institutions.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HSBC plans to hire 50 bankers for startup, venture lending

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Govt's E-Gazette Website Crashes Moments After Implementation of CAA

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Ranji Trophy final: Rahane, Musheer put Mumbai in command vs Vidarbha

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  4. Princess Kate Apologises for Edited Mother's Day Photo

    World24 minutes ago

  5. Hyd Woman Found Dead in Wheelie Bin in Australia, Husband Flees to India

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo