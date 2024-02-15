English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Facebook, Instagram to charge Apple for posts 'boosted' via iOS apps

The Meta-owned social media platforms have levied a 30% service charge on Apple’s app store

Business Desk
Apple office
Apple office | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pay up more: Meta Platforms on Thursday has sought a 30 per cent service charge from businesses purchasing a "boost" for their posts on the iOS versions of Facebook and Instagram.

Levying the additional charge on app store operator Apple, it added that advertisers can boost their content on Instagram and Facebook through a browser, but need not pay Apple service charges. 

Advertisement

Apple had come up with updated App Store guidelines in 2022. Meta will start implementing the changes this month in the United States, it said, adding that other markets will have to pay up the service charge later in 2024. 

A Meta spokesperson did not comment on if there would be any material impact from the change.

Advertisement

"We are required to either comply with Apple’s guidelines, or remove boosted posts from our apps," Meta said in a statement.

"We do not want to remove the ability to boost posts, as this would hurt small businesses by making the feature less discoverable and potentially deprive them of a valuable way to promote their business."

Advertisement

Advertisers boosting posts on iOS will be billed by Apple and not Meta as part of the change, and will need to pay in advance rather than after the ads run.

Boosted posts is a Meta product offered to businesses who are looking to promote their content on apps like Facebook or Instagram. These do not require a campaign through Ads Manager, which is Meta's advertising tool for brands to buy and create ads.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

an hour ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

an hour ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

7 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

7 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

7 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

a day ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

a day ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

a day ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

a day ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan loses a big title, and perhaps its way

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. DOP Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi Passes Away Due To Health Related Issues

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks interim bail for treatment

    Business News32 minutes ago

  4. Govt hikes windfall tax on crude oil and diesel

    Economy News32 minutes ago

  5. Trump's first ever criminal trial to start on March 25, Judge Says

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo