Facebook looking at $3.8 billion mass action in UK

Class action: Facebook must face a collective lawsuit worth 3 billion pounds ($3.77 billion) over allegations of abusing its dominant position in the market, and monetising the personal data of users.

A London tribunal on Thursday ruled against the Zuckerberg-owned social media platform.

Legal academic Liza Lovdahl Gormsen is bringing the case on behalf of some 45 million Facebook users in the UK. She said users were not properly compensated for the value of personal data they were asked to provide.

Users should be compensated in the amount they would have received if the Meta-owned social media site was not in a dominant market position.

Meta Platforms Inc countered by saying the lawsuit is "entirely without merit" .Lawyers for the company argued that the losses claimed oversee the economic value it provides to users.

Last year, the Competition Appeal Tribunal did not give a go-ahead to the case against Meta. On Thursday, it ruled that a revised claim be put forth by Gormsen's lawyers, and should be allowed to proceed towards a trial.

In a written ruling, Judge Marcus Smith said the final hearing in the case could be heard in "the first half of 2026 at the latest".

A Meta spokesperson said in a statement that the company would "vigorously defend" the case.

"We are committed to giving people meaningful control of what information they share on our platforms and who with, and already invest heavily to create tools that allow them to do so," they added.

The Meta is the latest to be greenlighted at the CAT, as Sony, Apple and major banks face separate charges after being certified last year alone.



(With Reuters Inputs)