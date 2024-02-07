Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

⁠GenZ accounts for 60% user base on astrology apps: Report

A majority of the new-gen prefers conversations over relationships, consulting on text and free chats

Business Desk
Gen Z relationships
Gen Z relationships | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Zoomers, or Gen Z comprise over 60 per cent of users on astrology apps, as per a Astroyogi report.

Conducted with 5 lakh respondents last year, the findings reveal the pulse of GenZ interactions on astrology apps.

The new generation, born after 1997, prefers chatting over telephonic consultations with astrologers over apps.

Interestingly, the generation also shows an inclination for free consultations with over four times more likeliness to speak to an expert without paying, compared to millennials (born before 1996) and boomers (born from 1946 to 1964). 

Notably, 80 per cent of queries by Gen-Z users are related to relationships. The questions range from the status of their past and prospective, or current relationships.

Founder and CEO Meena Kapoor said the pandemic brought a shift in age to Astroyogi’s user base.

There has been a hypothesis for a while now that only an older age group is interested in astrology. However, even before Gen Z started showing interest in the last 3 or 4 years, the demographic was more in the 25 to 35 age group, not 35 plus. But that has changed; it became much younger, especially during COVID,” she said.

Astroyogi, a bootstrapped digital astrology platform providing 24/7 real-time consultation, started in 2015 as a telco-based astrology service which pivoted towards the app. 

The spike in engagement was propelled by UPI and microtransactions, Kapoor said, adding that the ability to pose questions at low costs without credit cards made the ecosystem accessible.

“While the interest was always there, the enhanced accessibility has been a game-changer,” she added.

The significant increase also comes from mid-sized cities in the likes of Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune, Kapoor pointed. 

Kapoor also shared the new-gen places a significant emphasis on career-related inquiries, amid the ongoing instability with numerous individuals re-evaluating their career trajectories.

Speaking on the demographic dynamics, Kapoor said females are more inclined than males to use the platform with a 60 to 40 ratio between users.

She also spoke on Yogii Academy which will create flexible jobs on the astrology platform within the astro tech industry for women.

On the company’s international presence, Kapoor said Astroyogi’s  largest markets are in the US and Canada, with some interest from the Southeast Asia region.

Kapoor also highlighted that the company will be looking at international markets, with a particular focus on regions with a high Indian diaspora.

On trajectory and expectations for the sector, Kapoor said there is a noticeable shift even as “this space may not have excited the community earlier.”

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

