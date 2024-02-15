Advertisement

AI Guardrails: As many as six technology giants are mulling to sign an agreement this week, which would create a roadmap for restricting the use of artificial intelligence tools that could otherwise disrupt democratic elections.

The upcoming Munich Security Conference in Germany is happening at a time when over 50 nations are set to have their national elections this year.

AI-generated election interference has started already, with AI robocalls mimicking US President Joe Biden's voice. The AI voice attempted to dissuade masses from voting in New Hampshire's primary election in January.

"In a critical year for global elections, technology companies are working on an accord to combat the deceptive use of AI targeted at voters," the joint statement from several companies read.



Adobe, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok and others were some of the platforms named in the joint working, which are working together for progressing on the shared objective.

We hope to finalise and present details on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, the companies said, without divulging much about the contents of the agreement.

Many companies have already stated they are putting safeguards on their own generative AI tools, which are capable of manipulating images and sound.



They are also working towards identify and label AI-generated content for social media users to know if what they're seeing is real.

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter, was not mentioned in the statement. The company did not respond or issue a statement on the matter.



Sam Altman has been vocal on introducing regulations on AI, but not pinning the onus on technology companies themselves.