English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Global tech majors sign pact to restrict AI during elections

Adobe, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok and others are working jointly on the guardrails

Business Desk
Google commits €25 million to bolster AI skills across Europe
Google commits €25 million to bolster AI skills across Europe | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AI Guardrails: As many as six technology giants are mulling to sign an agreement this week, which would create a roadmap for restricting the use of artificial intelligence tools that could otherwise disrupt democratic elections.

The upcoming Munich Security Conference in Germany is happening at a time when over 50 nations are set to have their national elections this year.

Advertisement

AI-generated election interference has started already, with AI robocalls mimicking US President Joe Biden's voice. The AI voice attempted to dissuade masses from voting in New Hampshire's primary election in January.

"In a critical year for global elections, technology companies are working on an accord to combat the deceptive use of AI targeted at voters," the joint statement from several companies read.

Adobe, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok and others were some of the platforms named in the joint working, which are working together for progressing on the shared objective.

Advertisement

We hope to finalise and present details on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, the companies said, without divulging much about the contents of the agreement. 

Many companies have already stated they are putting safeguards on their own generative AI tools, which are capable of manipulating images and sound.

They are also working towards identify and label AI-generated content for social media users to know if what they're seeing is real.

Advertisement

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter, was not mentioned in the statement. The company did not respond or issue a statement on the matter. 

Sam Altman has been vocal on introducing regulations on AI, but not pinning the onus on technology companies themselves.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

an hour ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

an hour ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

7 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

7 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

7 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

a day ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

a day ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

a day ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

a day ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan loses a big title, and perhaps its way

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. DOP Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi Passes Away Due To Health Related Issues

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks interim bail for treatment

    Business News32 minutes ago

  4. Govt hikes windfall tax on crude oil and diesel

    Economy News32 minutes ago

  5. Trump's first ever criminal trial to start on March 25, Judge Says

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo