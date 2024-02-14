English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Google Chrome for Android to have in-app PDF viewer

This feature aligns with the functionality already available in competing browsers such as Firefox for Android.

Google Chrome
Google Chrome | Image:Unsplash
Google Chrome Android: Google Chrome for Android is set to receive a major upgrade, addressing the inability to open PDF files directly within the browser. Currently, users are required to install a separate PDF viewer app to access these files. However, recent findings in the latest Canary build of Chrome indicate that this may soon change.

According to the Chrome analyst @Leopeva64, Chrome is gearing up to support the direct opening of PDF files within the mobile client. The introduction of this feature aligns with the functionality already available in competing browsers such as Firefox for Android. With the implementation of these new flags, Chrome users will no longer need to download PDF files to their device storage before viewing them.

Furthermore, the latest developments coincide with the upcoming release of Android 15, which includes support for an updated MediaProvider Mainline module. This module is set to include a built-in PDF viewer, enabling Chrome to seamlessly integrate PDF viewing capabilities into its mobile browser. Although other browsers have already adopted similar features, Google's alignment with Android 15's advancements indicates a step towards better feature parity across operating systems.

As Chrome continues to evolve, these improvements aim to streamline user experiences and provide greater convenience for Android users navigating PDF files on their mobile devices.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

