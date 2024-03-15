×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Google confirms Play Pass game & app subscription service coming soon

Hours before Apple is likely to announce pricing and availability details of Apple Arcade, Google has confirmed the existence of Play Pass.

Reported by: Saurabh Singh
Google
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hours before Apple is likely to announce pricing and availability details of Apple Arcade, Google has confirmed the existence of its own game and app subscription service, aka Google Play Pass. Without divulging much details, Google has confirmed that Google Play Pass is coming soon – a tentative timeline of launch hasn’t been revealed either.

Google prepping Play Pass to take on Apple Arcade

Advertisement

Reports that Google is prepping Google Play Pass have been doing the rounds since last year, but only recently the chit-chatter started getting louder when screenshots of the service allegedly in beta surfaced online. As per the leaked screenshots, Google’s Play Pass service would apparently cost $4.99 giving users unlimited access to both premium apps as well as games without any ads or in-app purchases.

The difference

There seems to be a slight difference between what Google’s trying to do here and Apple Arcade. Apple’s Arcade will offer a collection of 100+ new and exclusive games that will be playable across Apple devices. Google’s Play Pass seems to be offering already existing games, plus apps – it’s still early to say if Google would be looking to offer any exclusives down the line as and when Google Play Pass goes live.

Considering how app piracy runs rampant on Android and how iPhone owners tend to spend far more money on apps than their Android counterparts, it would be interesting to see how users react to Google Play Pass.

Advertisement

Subscription services are all the rage these days and Google itself has been investing heavily on them. Only recently, it announced Stadia – a game streaming service that will allow gamers to play high-end AAA games across devices over the cloud Google is promising console-quality gaming (4K at 60fps at launch, and 8K 120fps later) sans an actual console - Google is really touting Stadia as a gaming platform for everyone. With Android being the largest mobile operating system, it was only about time that Google launched something like Play Pass

As for Apple Arcade, Apple is expected to announce pricing and availability details of its game subscription service at its iPhone 11 keynote event later tonight.

Advertisement

(Photo by Saurabh Singh)

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2019 at 16:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian Women's Hockey Team

Hockey Update

2 minutes ago
Indian startups challenge Google Play Billing System

Google to face CCI probe

2 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

5 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is back

6 minutes ago
Ashwini Vaishnaw on Google

Naukri, 99acres Google

7 minutes ago
K. T. Rama Rao

Video Shows KTR Questioni

11 minutes ago
arrested

Paper leak in UP

12 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

14 minutes ago
Indian Army Apache

Apache Squadron Raised

19 minutes ago
conor mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor poke

20 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Dhoni is best ODI batter

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

Nitish Kumar Cabinet

23 minutes ago
Largest electric vehicle companies by Market Cap

Slashes EV Import Taxes

29 minutes ago
Mamata Injury

Mamata Banerjee Injured

30 minutes ago

Hamas-Israel war

31 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Steyn warns Hardik Pandya

41 minutes ago
UBS Credit Suisse branch closures

Credit Suisse carcass

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News12 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education13 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo