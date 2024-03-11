Advertisement

Google’s flat white Doodle: Google Doodle has released an animated tribute to the flat white, an espresso-based beverage beloved by coffee enthusiasts worldwide, believed to have originated in Australia and New Zealand.

Early drafts of Google’s flat white doodle | Image credit: Google

This homage coincides with March 11, the day the flat white was officially recognised in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011. The doodle is set to be visible across various countries, including India, celebrating the drink's cultural significance and global appeal.

Google Doodles are variations of the Google logo that appear on the search engine's homepage to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, achievements, and notable events. They feature animated images, interactive games, or videos, showcasing creativity and commemorating historical figures or events.

Image credit: Google

The flat white, comprising a shot of espresso topped with steamed milk and a delicate layer of micro-foam, is traditionally served in a ceramic cup. Its roots trace back to Sydney and Auckland in the 1980s, where it first appeared on café menus, captivating coffee lovers with its smooth texture and rich flavour.

The popularity of flat white resonates with the global acclaim that it has garnered, particularly among those seeking a velvety coffee experience with minimal foam, distinguishing it from its frothier counterparts like the cappuccino or latte.

Over the years, the preparation of flat whites has evolved, with variations including the use of plant-based milk such as oat milk, catering to diverse preferences and dietary requirements. Baristas worldwide showcase their expertise, not only in crafting the perfect flat white but also in creating captivating latte art, enticing customers with their skill and creativity.

Doodles educate users about important topics, promote cultural diversity, and inspire engagement and interaction, making the Google homepage dynamic and entertaining. With a global reach, Google Doodles serve as a powerful tool for spreading messages and celebrating moments of cultural, scientific, or historical significance, enriching the user experience and fostering a sense of community worldwide.