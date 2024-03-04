Advertisement

Google Drive updates: Google Drive, Android’s default cloud storage solution and known for its seamless integration with Google Workspace, is set to improve its video playback experience and search functionality on mobile devices.

Google shares the addition of DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) transcodes for videos uploaded to Drive, in an update announced on the Workspace blog. DASH transcodes refer to Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP transcodes.

The DASH technology enables adaptive bitrate streaming, allowing for the seamless adjustment of video quality based on network conditions. With DASH transcodes, videos uploaded to platforms like Google Drive can be streamed at higher or lower resolutions, depending on factors such as available bandwidth and device capabilities. This results in a smoother viewing experience with reduced buffering and quicker start times for playback.

The feature will be automatically applied to all new videos uploaded to Drive, with existing videos set to be updated by the end of the year.

Improved search filters

Google Drive's mobile apps for Android and iOS will soon receive improved search filters. Initially introduced in the web version and spotted in the Android app in October, these filters will now be officially rolled out for iOS users. The filters include options to refine search results by file type, recent contacts, and modification date.

While currently available for iOS, the feature is listed as "coming soon" for Android, with Google promising an update when it's ready for release on Android smartphones.