Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Google introduces Gmail navigation rail for Android tabs

The Pixel Tablet showcases revamped interface, featuring a left-hand column housing a hamburger button, a compose button, and up to four tabs.

Business Desk
Gmail
Gmail | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gmail navigation rail: Gmail's navigation interface on Android tablets has undergone an update with a previously employed bottom bar being replaced with a left-aligned navigation rail, a feature that has been present on foldables for some time.

As of January 18, 2024, the updated Gmail navigation rail for Android tablets has been widely implemented following a server-side update. Notably, this change brings a more consistent user experience across different device formats.

The Pixel Tablet showcases revamped interface, featuring a left-hand column housing a hamburger button, a compose button, and up to four tabs: Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. When engaged in a specific section, a circular tab indicator replaces the previous pill-shaped highlight.

Compared to the previous bottom bar, which centralised the four tabs and could be hidden while scrolling, the new navigation rail and compose button remain persistent. While the navigation rail slightly reduces the size of the inbox/message list, the impact is not overly pronounced, and there is no alteration to the message body. 

This change aligns Gmail with other first-party apps like Google Photos, TV, and Drive, which have maintained a navigation rail on tablets. The rollout of this Gmail navigation rail on Android tablets is still ongoing, with version 2023.11.12.x being one of the recent releases incorporating this update. However, users should be aware that there is a server-side component involved in the deployment process.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

