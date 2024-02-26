Advertisement

Google Keep AI: Google Keep is currently undergoing widespread testing of a new AI-generated feature called "Help me create a list" for Android users. This feature, available to users enrolled in the Workspace Labs program, can be accessed through a new floating action button within the app.

The development of this feature, previously referred to as Magic Lists, has been in progress for some time. The latest leak reveals that Google Keep users are now able to access it via the "Help me create a list" floating action button (FAB) within the app.

Advertisement

According to reports from 9to5Google, users enrolled in Google Workspace Labs have begun to see this option in their Google Keep app for Android. Screenshots provided by the publication showcase the FAB and the subsequent screen, which includes a text field to input prompts.

This feature allows users to generate lists quickly by entering prompts, such as items needed for a recipe or packing essentials for a trip. The FAB will appear on the bottom right of the screen when users open a new note in the Keep app.

Advertisement

Upon entering a prompt, users will receive a list generated by AI, with the option to add content to the list with a single tap. The "Help me create a list" feature aims to enhance productivity and organization for Google Keep users.

While the term "Help me create a list" may be subject to change in future releases due to its length, the feature is designed to leverage Google's generative AI capabilities to assist users in creating lists efficiently.