Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Google launches Find My Device Network for Android, here’s how it works

Android Find My Device uses a mix of GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular network data to track and locate devices remotely.

Reported by: Anirudh Trivedi
Android
Android | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
Find My Device Network: Google has announced the global launch of Find My Device for Android devices, starting initially in the US and Canada. The feature uses a crowdsourced network made of Android smartphones to assist in locating misplaced Android devices and other valuable items tagged with compatible accessories, like location trackers.

Image credit: Google Blog

How does Google’s Find My Device Network work? 

Android Find My Device uses a mix of GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular network data to track and locate devices remotely. When activated, the device periodically sends its location information to Google's servers. Users can access the service through their Google account to remotely locate, lock, or erase their lost or stolen devices. 

Image credit: Google Blog

The system can pinpoint the device's location on a map using GPS and, in areas with weak signals, estimate its position through Wi-Fi and cell tower triangulation. Even if offline, the service attempts to locate the device using its last known location. 

Features of Google’s Find My Device 

Using the feature, users will be able to easily find their Android phone and tablet by ringing them or viewing their location on a map within the app, even if they're offline. With specialised Pixel hardware, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro owners can locate their devices even when powered off or with a dead battery.

Image credit: Google Blog

Starting in May, you can track items such as keys, wallet, or luggage using Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee, integrated into the Find My Device app. These tags are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms and offer protection against unwanted tracking. Additional Bluetooth tags from Eufy, Jio, Motorola, and others will also be available later this year.

For items located nearby, a "Find nearby" button will appear to assist in tracking them down. This feature can be used for finding everyday items like wallets or keys when Bluetooth tags become available in May.

Using the Find My Device app you will also be able to check the proximity of lost devices to your home Nest devices, making it easier to locate them within your home environment. 

Image credit: Google Blog

You can also share the accessories with your friends and family to monitor them. For example, you can share your house key with a roommate, your TV remote with a friend, or your luggage with a travel companion for easy tracking and management. Find My Device also uses multi-layered protections, including end-to-end encryption of location data and aggregated device location reporting. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

