Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Google Maps’s ‘glanceable directions’ update to replace blue dot with direction signs

On Android devices, the Maps app uses regular system notifications to display glanceable directions, while on iPhones, it uses hLive Activities for this.

Business Desk
Google Maps
Google Maps | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Google Maps’ new update: Google has introduced "glanceable directions" for its Maps app on both Android and iOS devices, following an announcement made last February. This feature provides users with turn-by-turn directions and live estimated time of arrival (ETA) directly on their device's lock screen.

On Android devices, the Maps app uses regular system notifications to display glanceable directions, while on iPhones, it leverages high-profile Live Activities for this purpose.

Glanceable directions are also accessible on the route overview screen, which appears after launching directions but before tapping "Start." This feature not only shows directions and live ETA but also automatically updates the route if the user takes a different path.

Initially detailed in February, Google announced in June that glanceable directions would be globally rolling out for walking, cycling, and driving modes on both Android and iOS platforms. However, the implementation of Live Activities on iOS is still pending.

Users with Google Maps version 11.116 on Android and 6.104.2 on iOS now have access to a new setting called "Glanceable directions while navigating." This setting, found within Settings > Navigation settings, allows users to see updated ETAs and next-turn directions directly from the route overview or lock screen. 

By default, this setting is switched off, but users can enable it to display a directional arrow indicating the next turn, instead of just a blue dot marking the user's location. Toggling this feature on or off is indicated on the route overview screen with a message bubble, and users can quickly enable or disable it by tapping on the blue dot/arrow from the "Your Location" sheet.

This setting is only available on newer versions of the app and does not appear on older versions. Google states that navigation data will be collected to improve Maps for all users.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

