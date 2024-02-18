English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Google Messages to allow text editing feature 30 mins after sending

The feature is not yet fully operational as Google is still refining the feature before its official rollout.

Business Desk
Google Message update: Google Messages is set to introduce a long-awaited feature that will allow users to edit sent texts in RCS conversations, streamlining the process of correcting mistakes or revising messages. The upcoming edit option, accessible by long-pressing a sent text and tapping the pencil icon, promises to simplify text editing within conversations. 

Although the feature is not yet fully operational, with edited messages currently appearing as separate texts in group RCS conversations, its arrival marks a major step forward in improving the messaging experience.

In December 2023, clues found in the Messages beta app hinted at Google's development of this feature. Now, a recent report confirms its impending release and provides insights into its functionality.

According to the leaker's firsthand experience, the feature is straightforward to use: long-press a sent text to access the edit button, tap the pencil icon to begin editing, and press enter to update the original message with the edited content.

Users will have a window of 30 minutes to edit a message after sending it, with Google preserving a version history of edits and allowing recipients to view the original, unedited text.

However, Google is still refining the feature before its official rollout. Currently, edited messages may appear as separate texts in group RCS conversations, and both parties will need to enable the Edit option to edit sent chats. Speculation suggests that Google may introduce the ability to edit sent texts in Google Messages' beta channel by the end of February or early March.

The edit option will only be available in RCS conversations, not standard SMS messages, due to SMS limitations.

In addition to the edit feature, Google is working on other enhancements for Google Messages, including message reactions and Gemini AI integration, which will enable quick drafting of messages, image identification, text translation, and more. These features may be announced at MWC later this month or alongside the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Advertisement
