Google Pay takes UPI global: Google India Digital Services and NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend UPI payments beyond India's borders. This collaboration aims to enable Indian travelers to make seamless transactions abroad using Google Pay (GPay), eliminating the need for physical cash or reliance on international payment gateways.

The MoU has three primary objectives: broadening the use of UPI payments for Indian travelers abroad, assisting in establishing UPI-like digital payment systems in other countries, and facilitating cross-border remittances by leveraging the UPI infrastructure. Google Pay expressed its commitment to simplifying financial transactions globally through this strategic partnership.

Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NIPL, said that the collaboration not only streamlines foreign transactions for Indian travelers but also extends expertise in operating a successful digital payments ecosystem to other countries. The partnership is expected to strengthen UPI's global presence, providing foreign merchants access to Indian customers and simplifying remittances by reducing reliance on traditional money transfer channels.

Deeksha Kaushal, Director of Partnerships at Google Pay India, highlighted the transformative impact of UPI on economies and expressed excitement about the collaboration's potential scope. This strategic move signifies Google Pay's commitment to facilitating secure and convenient digital transactions on a global scale.



(With PTI inputs.)