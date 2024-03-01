Google Photos to improve user experience with manual categorisation

Advertisement

Google Photos update: Google Photos is set to introduce a manual image categorisation override feature to improve organisation options for users. This upcoming functionality will allow users to easily modify the categories of auto-classified images through a menu interface, accompanied by a ‘Save’ button to apply the changes.

The upcoming feature will improve the categorisation process within Google Photos, offering users the flexibility to assign multiple tags to an image, thereby improving the overall searchability of the visual content stored in Google Photos.

The development comes in response to the growing demand for improved image management tools, particularly in scenarios where automatic categorisation falls short of accuracy.

After a long dependency on AI-driven algorithms for the segregation of images, the upcoming update will allow the users to gain better control of their digital content. By enabling users to effortlessly reclassify images into the correct category albums, even in bulk, this feature can streamline the process of organising images and enhance user satisfaction.

Upon its rollout, users can expect a straightforward process for re-categorisation. A chip displaying the current category of each auto-classified image will be prominently featured in the interface. Users can simply tap on this chip to access a menu, where they can select the desired category or categories from a list. Once the desired changes are made, users can easily save their adjustments using the Save button provided.

Furthermore, the feature will offer additional functionality, such as the ability to view the tagged category directly from the chip's menu.