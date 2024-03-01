English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:52 IST

Google Play Store delists Naukri, 99 acres, founder confirms

Parent company Info Edge's founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani tagged Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, saying the response needs to be strategic

Business Desk
Sanjeev Bikhchandani
Sanjeev Bikhchandani | Image:X Photo
  • 2 min read
Indian apps affected: Google Play Store has delisted Naukri and 99 acres, parent company Info Edge’s founder has confirmed.

Google on March 1 had warned of taking action against developers who are persistently not complying with its billing policies.

Taking to microblogging site X, Bikhchandani wrote, “Indian companies will comply - for now. But what India needs is an App Store / Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic,” tagging Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Other companies, which were incidentally fighting Google Play in court and have now been removed from the Android app store include Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com as well as dating apps Truly Madly and Quack Quack. 

Bikhchandani had earlier said their internet company had cleared all pending Google invoices on time and was compliant with its policies, adding that discussions with Google were ongoing. 

None of his company's apps had so far been taken down despite the notice from Google, he added.

Google in a blog post said 10 Indian companies had chosen not to pay for the "immense value they receive on Google Play” for an extended period, but did not name the apps.

Industry body IAMAI on Friday issued an advisory to the search engine giant for not delisting any apps from Google Play, confirming four members receiving notices from Google.

"The affected members of IAMAI are of the view that a substantive hearing of the case is pending before the Supreme Court of India, and Google should not take any coercive action during the pendency of the case," IAMAI said.

The development comes as PhonePe launched the homegrown Indus Appstore, which saw in-person support from several founders including Bikhchandani.  

Existing users will be able to continue to access the apps without interruption and that it continues "to offer our support to help developers get into compliance," Google added in the blogpost.

(With agency inputs)

Published March 1st, 2024 at 19:42 IST

