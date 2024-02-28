Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Google receives $2.3 bn lawsuit from 32 media groups

The companies alleged suffering losses due to the company's practices in digital advertising.

Business Desk
Google
Google | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Reclaim profits: Google received a 2.1-billion-euro ($2.3 billion) lawsuit from Axel Springer, Schibsted and 32 other media groups on Wednesday.

The media groups alleged that Google’s practices in digital advertising caused them losses. 

The media publications include those from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

Advertisement

Others in the group include Austria's Krone, Belgian groups DPG Media and Mediahuis, Denmark's TV2 Danmark A/S, Finland's Sanoma, Poland's Agora, Spain's Prensa Iberica and Switzerland's Ringier.

The move comes as antitrust regulators also moved to question Google's ad tech business.

"The media companies involved have incurred losses due to a less competitive market, which is a direct result of Google's misconduct," as per a statement from the media group’s lawyers Geradin Partners and Stek.

Advertisement

The lawyers said the media companies would have received significantly higher revenues from advertising, and would have to pay lower fee for ad tech services if Google had not abused its dominant position. 

“Crucially, these funds could have been reinvested into strengthening the European media landscape," they added.

Advertisement

Citing the French competition authority's 220-million-euro fine against Google on its ad tech business in 2021, the lawyers also brought to light the European Commission's charges last year to buttress their group claim in context of the case.

Last year, Google had said it did not agree with the antitrust charges imposed by European Union against its ad tech business. Google is part of both the buy-side as well as the sell-side of the supply chain.

Advertisement

Around the globe, publishers in recent years have spoken against the increasing dominance of Big Tech in advertising, owing to a fall in their share of revenues. 

According to analysts, Google happens to be the most dominant digital advertising platform in the world.

As per the group, they filed the lawsuit in a Dutch court owing to the country's reputation as a key jurisdiction for antitrust damages claims in Europe. This was also to evade multiple claims in other European nations.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

an hour ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

5 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

5 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

6 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

19 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

19 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

20 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

20 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

20 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

20 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 2 Held in Connection With Murder of 15-Year-Old E-Rickshaw Driver

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai set 162-run target for Warriorz

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. This Is How Anupam Kher First Met Late Actor Satish Kaushik in 1975

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Calcutta HC Allows Fact-Finding Team to Visit Sandeshkhali on March 1

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha To Be Shot In Black And White?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo