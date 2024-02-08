From social media giants to porn sites, know the topmost google searches of 2023 | Image: ANI

Fair play, more losses: American search engine giant Google has said it will alter online search results to give comparison sites more prominence, as it outlined efforts to comply with new European Union technology rules.

In a blogpost on Wednesday, the Alphabet-owned BigTech company will have to treat rival products and services at par with its own during search results ranking by March 7.

Under the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Google is obligated to treat rivals the same way as it treats its products and services when it ranks them in search results.

The company is also required to allow business users to access the data that they generate when using Google's platform.

The new regulations could hit revenues for some companies.

"We will introduce dedicated units that include a group of links to comparison sites from across the web, and query shortcuts at the top of the search page to help people refine their search, including by focusing results just on comparison sites," Google said in its blogpost.

For categories like hotels, Google said it will also start testing a dedicated space for comparison sites and direct suppliers to show more detailed individual results including images, star ratings and more.

“These changes will result in the removal of some features from the search page, such as the Google Flights unit," the company added.

Notably, rival comparison sites have been among the most vocal critics of Google's search practices. Google had to pay up a $2.63 billion EU antitrust fine due to a complaint last decade.

The other changes in coming weeks will allow Android phone owners to switch their default search engine or browser more easily, and for Google services and products users to move their data to a third-party app or service.

European users will also be informed via an additional consent banner for some Google services to continue using share data-targeted ads, giving them an option to opt out.

Google went on to warn that some businesses and users may not be happy with its proposals.

They are still subject to changes ahead of March 7 this year, it added.

"While we support many of the DMA's ambitions around consumer choice and interoperability, the new rules involve difficult trade-offs, and we're concerned that some of these rules will reduce the choices available to people and businesses in Europe," Google said.

(With Reuters inputs)