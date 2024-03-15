Advertisement

Fair trade practice: The Competition Commission on March 15 has directed an investigation against search engine giant Google for alleged anti-competitive practices pertaining to its Play Store pricing policy.



The order for an in-depth probe comes a little lesser than two years after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) penalised and passed various directions against Google regarding Play Store policies.



While passing the order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the companies, or the ones informing of Google’s pricing policy practices are upset with its updated policies pertaining to the Google Play Store which violates the competition law.



Anupam Mittal's People Interactive India Pvt Ltd, Mebigo Labs Pvt Ltd, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) and the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF) approached the CCI as complainants for the case.

The payment policies are also affecting various stakeholders like app developers, payment processors, and users.

The watchdog has called for a probe after prima-facie evidence of Google violating Section 4 of the Competition Act, which entails the abuse of dominant position.



CCI issued a 21-page order noting that Google claims to charge a service fee for a plethora of services it provides to app developers on its Play Store.



If the service fee is for the services given to app developers, then Google’s reasoning does not appear to be suitable, the watchdog said.



Additionally, Google said several physical delivery apps which are significantly large in size do not contribute or compensate to Google’s investment in its Play Store offering.

"Extending this further, it is not clear as to why consumption-only apps have been allowed relaxation when their content is consumed within the app. On the whole, the applicability of service fee seems to be arbitrary and discriminatory," the CCI said.



A Google spokesperson said it is examining the CCI's order to initiate the investigation.

"The CCI has previously examined our service fee in detail between 2020 and 2022 and found no illegality. However, we take our commitment to comply with local laws and regulations in India seriously and will cooperate with the process in every way," the spokesperson said.



In the present matter, app developers have inadequate bargaining power as opposed to Google and are compelled to accept terms which deter valid competition and increase their operation costs.

The app developers are left with no alternative but to comply with the terms and conditions decided by Google unilaterally, in the absence of which they will be unable to access a wide userbase of Android users in the country, the regulator said.

CCI said it also reflects that Google has used its virtual monopoly power to benefit from trading pracrtices, which would not be the case if effective competition was there.



On March 1, Google delisted apps, including Shaadi, Bharat Matrimony and audio platform Kuku FM, apart from dating service Quack Quack and Truly Madly.



This invited ire on microblogging site X from the affected founders, including InfoEdge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Kuku FM CEO Lal Chand Bisu, who called for an India-based app store amid “complete control” by the company on the startup ecosystem.

A day after on March 2, Google restored access for Naukri, 99acres, Naukri Gulf as well as People Group's Shaadi.com towards the afternoon.

Taking to X, Bikhchandani announced the restoration and lauded InfoEdge Managing Director Hitesh Oberoi's efforts.



“Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the play store. An effort very well led by Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management,” the InfoEdge founder posted.



Google had placed a fee ranging from 11 to 26 per cent on in-app payments, following anti-competition body CCI's scrapping of an from an earlier system which levied a 15 to 30 per cent charge.



The app developers, or the startup companies affected did not get interim relief from the Supreme Court following which Google removed 10 apps from its Android app store for not paying up.



Providing a small group of developers to get special treatment among a vast majority of other app companies who are paying their fair share results in an uneven playing field which brings all other apps and games at a competitive disadvantage, Google had said in its blogpost.