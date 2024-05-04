Advertisement

Google vs Epic Games: Google has urged a US judge to refrain from implementing extensive changes to its app store, Google Play, as proposed by Epic Games, the creator of "Fortnite," in their high-profile antitrust battle.

In a late Thursday filing in San Francisco federal court, Google countered Epic's claims that the tech giant unfairly restricted competition through its control over app downloads on Android devices and payments to developers for in-app transactions. Google argued that Epic's proposed changes would severely hinder its ability to compete.

Epic, based in Cary, North Carolina, had petitioned US District Judge James Donato in San Francisco to compel Google to simplify the process for users to download apps from alternative sources and to grant developers greater flexibility in offering and pricing purchases. Additionally, Epic sought permission to introduce its Epic Games Store to Android without obstacles or delays.

A hearing on the proposed injunction is set for May 23, with Epic yet to respond to Google's filing.

Wilson White, Google's head of government affairs and public policy, shared that Epic's demands would compromise consumer privacy, security, and overall user experience, as stated in a company statement.

Google contended in its filing that a prior Play Store settlement with states and consumers rendered Epic's injunction request unnecessary. The remedies outlined in the settlement, according to Google, comprehensively address the anticompetitive behaviour alleged by Epic during the trial.

Notably, in December, Google reached a $700 million settlement with states, which includes reforms such as permitting more alternative billing options for in-app purchases.

Separately, Google engaged in closing trial arguments with the Justice Department and a coalition of states in a Washington, DC courtroom on Thursday, regarding allegations of unfairly dominating the mobile web search market in another significant antitrust case.

(With Reuters inputs)