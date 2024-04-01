Advertisement

Fraud scheme trap in Cambodia: The Government has taken action to rescue the citizens who were deceived into employment in Cambodia and were pressured into participating in cyber fraud operations.

According to a statement from Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian embassy in Cambodia has collaborated with local authorities to repatriate approximately 250 Indian nationals, including 75 individuals rescued within the past three months.

Jaiswal's remarks were made in response to media reports alleging that over 5,000 Indians are ensnared in Cambodia, compelled to engage in cyber fraud targeting individuals in India.

"We are actively coordinating with Cambodian authorities and relevant agencies in India to dismantle the networks responsible for perpetrating these fraudulent activities," stated Jaiswal.

Furthermore, the Government and the embassy in Cambodia have issued multiple advisories to caution citizens about such fraudulent schemes, the spokesperson added.

As of Sunday, there has been no immediate response from the Cambodian embassy in India regarding these developments.

(With Reuters inputs)