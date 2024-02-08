Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

Hack of SEC's X account raises security concerns amid Elon Musk's ownership

The method of the hack remains unclear, but security analysts find the incident troubling due to the potential for disinformation impacting the market.

Business Desk
Twitter
Twitter | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SEC’s X account hack: The recent hacking incident involving the US Securities and Exchange Commission's official account on X has reignited worries about the social media platform's security under Elon Musk's ownership since 2022. 

Hackers posted false information on @SECGov about the SEC approving exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Bitcoin, causing a spike in cryptocurrency prices before the post was deleted.

Image Credits: Pixabay

The method of the hack remains unclear, but security analysts find the incident troubling due to the potential for disinformation impacting the market. 

Former FBI cybersecurity official Austin Berglas highlighted the risk, stressing upon the massive opportunity for spreading misinformation and affecting bitcoin's value.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has faced security challenges even before Musk's acquisition. The platform has been susceptible to breaches, such as the 2020 incident when a teenager compromised Twitter's internal network, taking control of high-profile accounts, including those of Barack Obama and Musk.

The SEC confirmed the "unauthorised access" to its account had been revoked, and an investigation was underway with the collaboration of law enforcement and government agencies. 

X, in a statement, asserted the security of the SEC's account and stated its commitment to investigating the root cause of the compromise.

Despite Musk's claims of improving security, former staff members argue that security has worsened since his acquisition. 

Allegations include a 50 per cent cut in X's physical security budget and the removal of programs addressing digital vulnerabilities, leading to a lawsuit by a former IT security chief, Alan Rosa.

Concerns have been raised about X's security measures, including limitations on two-factor authentication for non-paying users and reductions in security functions for prominent accounts. 

The focus on safeguarding accounts of government officials reportedly diminished after layoffs in the "election integrity" team last year.

As the investigation unfolds, questions persist about the adequacy of security measures on the SEC's X account. The incident underscores broader concerns about X's security protocols, prompting discussions on potential vulnerabilities and the need for robust protective measures."

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

