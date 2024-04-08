×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Here’s how to use Spotify’s new AI-generated playlist feature

Initially available in the UK and Australia for Android and iOS devices, the feature will enable users to generate playlists with prompts ranging from genres

Reported by: Business Desk
Spotify AI Playlist
Spotify AI Playlist | Image:Spotify
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Spotify AI-generated playlist: Spotify has announced the beta launch of AI playlists, allowing users to create personalised playlists based on written prompts. 

Image credit: Spotify

Initially available in the UK and Australia for Android and iOS devices, the feature will enable users to generate playlists with prompts ranging from genres and time frames to more creative requests like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse." 

Image credit: Spotify

Using large language models (LLMs) and personalisation technology, Spotify tailors playlists to users' tastes and preferences. Users can refine playlists using commands like "less upbeat" or "more pop" and remove songs by swiping left. 

How to use Spotify’s AI playlists

Spotify’s user interface is easy to use and you will not need more than a few clicks to try the AI playlist option if you are from the UK or Australia. Here are a few simple steps to follow along: 

  • Open the Spotify app or website and navigate to the "Your Library" tab. This is where you'll find personalised features and recommendations tailored to your listening preferences.
  • Within the "Your Library" tab, look for the section that offers prompt suggestions. The prompts mentioned are designed to help users who may be unsure of what to request. Click or tap on this section to access the prompt suggestions.
  • Spotify's AI analyses your listening history, preferences, and trends to generate recommendations. These suggestions are tailored to your tastes and are intended to improve your listening experience.
  • Spotify ensures that its AI has guardrails in place to prevent offensive prompts or content related to current events or specific brands. 

Image credit: Spotify

Spotify's investment in AI technology is ongoing, with plans for further integration in areas such as podcast summarisation and AI-generated audio ads. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

