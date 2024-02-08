Advertisement

Google Android Auto: Google Android has announced a series of new features for its Auto OS named Android Auto in CSE 2024, with which users can now get an estimate of the remaining battery in their EVs, better multimedia experience, and much more. In a world where technological integration in vehicles is no longer an added feature but a necessity, Android's recent announcements underline a clear focus on making the driving experience of drivers better.

Android Auto is changing the conventional driving experience by focusing more on safety, connectivity, and entertainment, thus offering a holistic approach to mobility. Here are some of the latest features of Android Auto which can make your life easier.

Advertisement

Real-time EV insights

Android Auto will now provide real-time battery information for electric vehicles, offering estimated battery levels and suggesting optimal charging stops for the drivers.

Advertisement

Image credit: Google blogs

Advertisement

This can help reduce anxiety by ensuring drivers have optimal charging information and enhancing confidence in electric vehicle usage.

Seamless trip integration

With Android Auto’s new features users will have the option to plan trips on Google Maps via smartphones and effortlessly send them to cars with Google built-in, eliminating the need for manual re-input of destinations.

Advertisement

Image credit: Google blogs

Trip integration streamlines navigation by eliminating tedious manual entries at the time of starting your car and saving time while also reducing distractions.

Advertisement

Improved in-car multimedia experience

Integration with platforms like PBS KIDS and Crunchyroll offers a diverse range of entertainment options, keeping occupants engaged during journeys cutting out boredom during long journeys and enhancing the overall driving experience.

Advertisement

Image credit: Google blogs

Advertisement

The inclusion of Chrome browser also enables tasks such as online shopping or accessing saved bookmarks, optimising time while parked and facilitates multitasking capabilities, allowing drivers to accomplish tasks efficiently while parked.

Weather awareness

The Weather Channel application has been integrated into vehicles equipped with Google's built-in system. This integration aims to provide drivers with real-time hourly weather forecasts and a Trip View radar display directly on the vehicle dashboard, particularly beneficial during extended journeys in adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement

Image credit: Google blogs

Additionally, there are indications that more automotive models from Nissan, Ford, and Lincoln will incorporate Google's built-in system in the upcoming year. Porsche is also anticipated to introduce this feature in its future models.

Advertisement

Digital car key access

Users can unlock, lock, and start their vehicles using supported Android phones, with secure key-sharing functionalities enhancing convenience and security. Simplifies vehicle access and sharing, offering convenience and security in vehicular operations.

Advertisement

Image credit: Google blogs

Advertisement

Android's partnerships with major car brands, including Ford, Nissan, and Porsche, ensure widespread integration of this feature increasing the accessibility and compatibility for users across diverse automotive segments.