Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Instagram testing hidden photo gird for select friends in ‘flipside’ update

Instagram's experimentation with the flipside follows the introduction of the "Close Friends" feature, raising questions about the future of the latter.

Business Desk
Instagram
Instagram | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Instagram flipside update: Instagram is testing a novel feature named ‘flipside,’ designed for a more exclusive form of photo sharing among select friends, according to media reports. This feature, which is different from Close Friends, introduces a hidden photo grid accessible only to designated users, adding an extra layer of privacy beyond secondary accounts and close friends.

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, described flipside as "yet another way to reach a smaller audience." In its current testing phase, the feature allows users to access the hidden photo feed by swiping down on a profile. The unique aspect of Flipside is its ability not only to showcase an alternate photo grid but also to modify profile details such as the bio and profile picture.

Advertisement

However, certain aspects of the flipside remain unclear, including how these photos will be displayed in followers' main feeds. It is uncertain whether there will be an alternative feed for each flipside profile or if followers must individually check multiple private feeds by visiting respective profiles.

Instagram's experimentation with the flipside follows the introduction of the "Close Friends" feature, raising questions about the future of the latter. Close Friends initially allowed users to selectively share stories but expanded into the main feed. The development of the flipside indicates Instagram's ongoing exploration of more nuanced levels of private sharing.

Advertisement

As social media platforms struggle with the changing landscape of private sharing, with examples like Snapchat's customizable story audiences, BeReal, and Locket, Instagram's flipside is currently in the testing phase with a limited group of users. Their feedback will likely play a crucial role in shaping the potential wider release of this feature.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health14 minutes ago

  2. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos16 minutes ago

  4. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement