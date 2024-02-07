Advertisement

Instagram flipside update: Instagram is testing a novel feature named ‘flipside,’ designed for a more exclusive form of photo sharing among select friends, according to media reports. This feature, which is different from Close Friends, introduces a hidden photo grid accessible only to designated users, adding an extra layer of privacy beyond secondary accounts and close friends.

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, described flipside as "yet another way to reach a smaller audience." In its current testing phase, the feature allows users to access the hidden photo feed by swiping down on a profile. The unique aspect of Flipside is its ability not only to showcase an alternate photo grid but also to modify profile details such as the bio and profile picture.

However, certain aspects of the flipside remain unclear, including how these photos will be displayed in followers' main feeds. It is uncertain whether there will be an alternative feed for each flipside profile or if followers must individually check multiple private feeds by visiting respective profiles.

Instagram's experimentation with the flipside follows the introduction of the "Close Friends" feature, raising questions about the future of the latter. Close Friends initially allowed users to selectively share stories but expanded into the main feed. The development of the flipside indicates Instagram's ongoing exploration of more nuanced levels of private sharing.

As social media platforms struggle with the changing landscape of private sharing, with examples like Snapchat's customizable story audiences, BeReal, and Locket, Instagram's flipside is currently in the testing phase with a limited group of users. Their feedback will likely play a crucial role in shaping the potential wider release of this feature.