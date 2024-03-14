Advertisement

Italy regulator fines TikTok: Italy's antitrust regulator has imposed fines totalling 10 million euros ($10.94 million) on three TikTok units for their failure to adequately monitor content on the platform.

According to the regulator, TikTok has not implemented sufficient measures to prevent the dissemination of harmful content, nor has it fully adhered to its own safety guidelines, which claim the platform to be a 'safe' space.

The watchdog highlighted concerns regarding certain TikTok content, particularly challenges, which could potentially endanger minors or vulnerable individuals.

The US House of Representatives also approved a bill on Wednesday, posing a challenge to TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance. The bill grants ByteDance approximately six months to divest the US assets of the popular short-video app, or else face a ban.

TikTok has yet to respond to the regulator's announcement.

(With Reuters inputs)