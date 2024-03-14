×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Italy fines Tiktok $11 mn for insufficient regulation of harmful content

The watchdog highlighted concerns regarding certain TikTok content, particularly challenges, which could potentially endanger minors or vulnerable individuals.

Reported by: Business Desk
TikTok
TikTok | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Italy regulator fines TikTok: Italy's antitrust regulator has imposed fines totalling 10 million euros ($10.94 million) on three TikTok units for their failure to adequately monitor content on the platform.

According to the regulator, TikTok has not implemented sufficient measures to prevent the dissemination of harmful content, nor has it fully adhered to its own safety guidelines, which claim the platform to be a 'safe' space.

Advertisement

The watchdog highlighted concerns regarding certain TikTok content, particularly challenges, which could potentially endanger minors or vulnerable individuals.

The US House of Representatives also approved a bill on Wednesday, posing a challenge to TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance. The bill grants ByteDance approximately six months to divest the US assets of the popular short-video app, or else face a ban.

Advertisement

TikTok has yet to respond to the regulator's announcement.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

South Africa Israel Hamas war

S Africa to arrest

a few seconds ago
Alt

5 Best Pre Schools in In

a minute ago
Vande Bharat Train

India Forged Wheels

2 minutes ago
Squat Exercises For Your Next Gym Day

Different Squat Exercises

4 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

4 minutes ago
Anto Antony

Anto Antony on Pulwama

5 minutes ago
US Congress

US house on ByteDance

5 minutes ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

7 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

7 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

9 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

11 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

11 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

14 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

16 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

18 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

19 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

22 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo