Alternative app stores for iOS: MacPaw has announced that its Setapp service will soon debut as an alternative app marketplace on iPhones within the European Union starting in April. Setapp, a subscription-based platform known for providing users access to a curated selection of premier apps on Mac devices for $9.99 per month, will extend its reach to iOS devices with the rollout of iOS 17.4 and later versions.

This expansion marks one of the many adjustments Apple is making in compliance with the Digital Markets Act in the EU. Under Setapp iOS, users can expect a diverse array of apps designed with a specific focus to improve productivity, creativity, lifestyle, and utilities within Apple’s ecosystem. MacPaw underlines that the Setapp Mobile beta will feature a chosen variety of apps across various categories, including productivity and business tools, creative and design software, lifestyle aids, utility applications, and specialised professional tools.

MacPaw’s announcement comes along with Epic Games’ plans to launch a dedicated app marketplace for iPhones in the EU.

Setapp subscribers currently enjoy access to iOS apps on Mac devices through a QR code system, and an upcoming integration with iPhones promises to offer a more streamlined user experience. These adjustments are exclusive to the EU and do not affect iPadOS or regions outside the EU.