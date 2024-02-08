Advertisement

Meta is changing the content teens can see while using Instagram and Facebook.

In a blogpost shared late Tuesday, the company will start hiding certain types of content on both apps, restricting specific search terms on Instagram.

The changes have been implemented for all teens under 18.

"Now, when people search for terms related to suicide, self-harm and eating disorders, we'll start hiding these related results and will direct them to expert resources for help," Meta said in the blog post.



Notably, Meta is facing multiple state lawsuits and pressure from child safety advocacy groups for a safer social network for children.

Meta said it removes or limits recommendations of certain types of posts for all users — like nudity and drugs for sale.

The company will now restrict teens from even coming across majority of this content, including times when it is posted by someone in their network.

Dr. Rachel Rodgers, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Psychology, Northeastern University said,“Meta is evolving its policies around content that could be more sensitive for teens, which is an important step in making social media platforms spaces where teens can connect and be creative in age-appropriate ways. These policies reflect current understandings and expert guidance regarding teen’s safety and well-being. As these changes unfold, they provide good opportunities for parents to talk with their teens about how to navigate difficult topics.”

The company will already add teenagers to restrictive content control setting on Instagram and Facebook.



“To help make sure teens are regularly checking their safety and privacy settings on Instagram, and are aware of the more private settings available, we’re sending new notifications encouraging them to update their settings to a more private experience with a single tap. If teens choose to “Turn on recommended settings”, we will automatically change their settings to restrict who can repost their content, tag or mention them, or include their content in Reels Remixes. We’ll also ensure only their followers can message them and help hide offensive comments,” Meta said.

Meta also reassured it will continue to share resources from expert organisations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness when someone posts content related to their struggles with self-harm or eating disorders.

