Meta appointment: Meta Platforms announced the addition of Broadcom CEO Hock Tan to its board of directors, solidifying a partnership with a key player in networking chips.

Broadcom serves as a crucial partner for Meta, contributing to its data centre aspirations and endeavours in chip design.

Additionally, Broadcom offers services assisting customers in designing chips tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) tasks.

As the demand for chips capable of swiftly processing and managing vast amounts of data intensifies, chip technology has emerged as a pivotal battleground, particularly in the realm of AI systems.

According to a regulatory filing associated with Tan's appointment, Meta disclosed spending approximately $500 million on components and design services from Broadcom in 2023 alone.

While Nvidia dominates the market for general-purpose AI chips, major technology giants such as Meta, Google, Amazon.com, and Microsoft are venturing into the development of specialised custom chips to complement Nvidia's offerings.

Earlier reports from Reuters indicated Nvidia's pursuit of custom chip clients.

Tan has strategically leveraged Broadcom to construct a network of interconnected technology firms, a structure resembling a private equity portfolio prioritising cash flow over conventional operational models.

Broadcom notably concluded a $69 billion acquisition of VMware last year, followed by significant workforce reductions totaling about 1,300 positions.

In addition to Tan's appointment, Meta also welcomed John Arnold, a former executive in energy trading at Enron now engaged in high-voltage transmission line electricity projects, to its board of directors.

(With Reuters Inputs)