Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Meta contests EU’s supervisory fee for online content rules

According to the EU, the DSA levy applies to 20 major online platforms, including Meta, Google, Apple, and TikTok, along with two search engines.

Meta DMA compliance
Meta DMA compliance | Image:Freepik
Meta Platforms is contesting a supervisory fee equivalent to 0.05 per cent of its annual worldwide net income, intended to cover the costs incurred by EU regulators in monitoring compliance with new European Union regulations mandating stricter content oversight.

According to the European Commission, the Digital Services Act (DSA) levy applies to 20 major online platforms, including Meta, Google, Apple, and TikTok, along with two prominent online search engines.

The fee's magnitude is determined by factors such as the average monthly active users of each company and whether it recorded a profit or loss in the preceding financial year.

Meta has expressed disagreement with the methodology employed to calculate these fees. A spokesperson for the company stated, "Currently, companies reporting a loss are exempt from payment, regardless of their sizable user base or the increased regulatory responsibilities they may carry. This results in some companies paying nothing, while others shoulder a disproportionate share of the total burden."

Meta has initiated legal action against the levy at the General Court based in Luxembourg, the second-highest court in Europe. Politico initially reported on Meta's challenge.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

