Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Meta plans to label AI-generated images from OpenAI, Google, and others

This labelling approach draws from a framework established over the past decade to coordinate the removal of prohibited content across platforms.

Business Desk
Meta
Meta | Image:Meta
Meta to label AI content: Meta Platforms will soon start detecting and labelling images generated by third-party artificial intelligence services by embedding invisible markers into the files, according to Nick Clegg, the company's president of global affairs. The labelling initiative, set to roll out in the coming months, aims to inform users on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads that certain images, despite their realistic appearance, are digital creations rather than real photos.

While Meta already labels content generated using its own AI tools, it will extend this practice to images created by services operated by companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, Shutterstock, and Google. This marks a collaborative effort among technology firms to address potential risks associated with generative AI technologies, which can produce convincing yet false content based on simple prompts.

This labelling approach draws from a framework established over the past decade to coordinate the removal of prohibited content across platforms, such as depictions of violence and child exploitation. While Clegg expressed confidence in the reliability of current methods for labelling AI-generated images, he noted that labelling audio and video content remains more complex and is still under development.

For starters, Meta plans to require individuals to label their own modified audio and video content and may impose penalties for non-compliance, although specifics were not provided. However, Clegg acknowledged that there is currently no effective mechanism to label AI-generated written text.

Regarding Meta's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp, it remains unclear whether the company will apply similar labelling measures to generative AI content shared on the platform. 

This announcement comes shortly after Meta's independent oversight board criticised the company's policy on misleadingly altered videos, advocating for labelling rather than removal. Clegg expressed agreement with the board's concerns and cited the labelling partnership as evidence of Meta's commitment to addressing synthetic content issues as suggested by the board.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

