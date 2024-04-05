Advertisement

Meta rejects FTC proposal: Meta Platforms, previously known as Facebook, has rejected a proposal by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to modify a 2020 privacy settlement. The company highlighted that it had voluntarily disclosed two technical errors regarding its Messenger Kids app to the agency.

In a filing on Thursday, Meta stated that it revealed the bugs in July 2019 and highlighted its substantial investment of $5.5 billion in its privacy program and related initiatives.

The FTC has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The focus of contention is the existing 2020 Facebook privacy settlement, which aimed to prohibit the exploitation of minors' data and impose stricter regulations on facial recognition technology. The FTC has expressed its intention to improve the settlement, alleging that Meta misled parents about child protection measures.

In a recent development, a US appeals court ruled that Meta cannot prevent the FTC from reopening an investigation into its Facebook unit's privacy practices, despite Meta's objections that it had already paid a $5 billion fine and agreed to various safeguards.

Meta, refuting allegations of deceiving parents about privacy risks, initiated legal action against the FTC in November, challenging the agency's dual role as both an investigative and adjudicative body on constitutional grounds.

(With Reuters inputs)