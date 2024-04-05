×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Meta rejects FTC proposal to amend 2020 privacy settlement

The focus of contention is the existing 2020 Facebook privacy settlement, which aimed to prohibit the exploitation of minors' data.

Reported by: Business Desk
Instagram Facebook
Meta | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Meta rejects FTC proposal: Meta Platforms, previously known as Facebook, has rejected a proposal by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to modify a 2020 privacy settlement. The company highlighted that it had voluntarily disclosed two technical errors regarding its Messenger Kids app to the agency.

In a filing on Thursday, Meta stated that it revealed the bugs in July 2019 and highlighted its substantial investment of $5.5 billion in its privacy program and related initiatives.

Advertisement

The FTC has yet to respond to a request for comment. 

The focus of contention is the existing 2020 Facebook privacy settlement, which aimed to prohibit the exploitation of minors' data and impose stricter regulations on facial recognition technology. The FTC has expressed its intention to improve the settlement, alleging that Meta misled parents about child protection measures.

Advertisement

In a recent development, a US appeals court ruled that Meta cannot prevent the FTC from reopening an investigation into its Facebook unit's privacy practices, despite Meta's objections that it had already paid a $5 billion fine and agreed to various safeguards.

Meta, refuting allegations of deceiving parents about privacy risks, initiated legal action against the FTC in November, challenging the agency's dual role as both an investigative and adjudicative body on constitutional grounds.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Churu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

Rajasthan Shocker

3 minutes ago
Chelsea come from behind to beat Manchester United

Chelsea beat Man Utd 4-3

3 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Steve Smith on Kohli

10 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star 1st Review

10 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

11 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

12 minutes ago
Self Care Day 2024

Self Care Day 2024

13 minutes ago
Offbeat places to visit in Rajasthan

Offbeat Rajasthani Places

14 minutes ago
Congress' U-Turn: Now Promising MSP Regime, UPA In 2010 Rejected It Fearing 'Market Distortion'

Congress' U-Turn

15 minutes ago
Japan's household spending falls

Japan spending downtrend

17 minutes ago
Outfit ideas for Eid

Outfit Ideas For Eid

17 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung's chip production

17 minutes ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK under trouble

17 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

19 minutes ago
US FDA

US FDA warns retailers

20 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

Apple lay offs

21 minutes ago
Workouts for your neck and spine

Workouts For Neck & Spine

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World14 hours ago

  3. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo