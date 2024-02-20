Advertisement

Report deepfakes on WhatsApp: Meta and the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) have collaborated for a helpline on WhatsApp that helps users report AI-generated misinformation, particularly deepfakes.



The development comes on the back of BigTechs Meta, Google and Microsoft facing heightened scrutiny, as elections approach in US, UK and India this year.



Set to launch in March 2024, the feature differentiates genuine content from fabricated content with a platform that reports and verifies dubious content.



The feature also has multiple language support in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, making the feature accessible to users across India.

As part of the partnership, a central Deepfake Analysis Unit will be made, with the MCA aiming to streamline the verification method with the specialisation of independent fact-checkers, research organisations and digital labs.



Shivnath Thukral, Director of Public Policy in India for Meta said they recognise the concerns around AI-generated misinformation, which can only be combatted with concrete and cooperative measures across the industry.



“Our collaboration with MCA to launch a WhatsApp helpline dedicated to debunking deepfakes that can materially deceive people is consistent with our pledge under the Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections,” he said.



WhatsApp has a user base of 536 million monthly active users in India, the highest in the world, according to data platform DemandSage. The messaging platform can enable tools to build a critical instrument, which allows access to dependable information for the combat of misinformation.



Meta has a fact-checking program in India, which includes partnerships with 11 independent fact-checking organisations for users to identify, review and verify information, helping in the prevention of misinformation spread on its platforms.



It also rolled out the Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections, a set of commitments to combat AI-generated content for deceiving voters.



Other signatories of the Accord include American and international technology majors Adobe, Amazon, Anthropic, Arm, ElevenLabs, Google, IBM, Inflection AI, LinkedIn, McAfee, Meta, Microsoft, Nota, OpenAI, Snap, Stability AI, TikTok, TrendMicro, Truepic, and X.