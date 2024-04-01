×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Meta to include PTI in its Third-Party Fact Checking Program in India

The partnership will identify, review and rate content as misinformation across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Reported by: Business Desk
Meta
Meta | Image:meta.com
Meta has expanded its third-party fact-checking program in India to include news agency Press Trust of India, it announced on April 1.

As part of its 3PFC initiative to identify, review and rate content as misinformation across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Meta is expanding its third-party fact-checking network.

The announcement comes on the heels of general election polling, which will begin on April 19.

Meta has close to 100 partners around the world to review and rate viral misinformation in more than 60 languages. 

With the inclusion of PTI in its India fact checking unit, Meta has 12 fact-checking partners in India, the most third-party fact-checking partners in any country globally.

The 3PFC covers 16 Indian languages through its existing fact-checking partners, which includes Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Punjabi, Assamese, Manipuri/ Meitei, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kashmiri, Bhojpuri, Oriya and Nepali, besides English.

Meta partners with independent third-party fact-checkers that are certified through the non-partisan International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) which identifies, reviews, and rates viral misinformation across Meta platforms.

PTI has a fact-checking arm since 2022 which verifies the accuracy of claims circulating online, and are published on the PTI website and social media platforms.

"Since 2016, our fact-checking programme has expanded to include nearly 100 organisations globally. The focus of the programme is to address viral misinformation – particularly clear hoaxes that have no basis in fact. Fact-checking partners prioritise probably false claims that are timely, trending and consequential," Meta said in a statement.

 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 18:50 IST

