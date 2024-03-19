×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Meta to reduce subscription cost to €5.99 per month for European users

This decision comes in response to mounting criticism from users regarding Meta's subscription service, which was launched in Europe last November.

Reported by: Business Desk
Meta DMA compliance
Meta | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
Meta in Europe: Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a reduction in its monthly subscription fees for users in Europe. Following discussions with privacy regulators, the company has agreed to lower the fee from 9.99 Euros to 5.99 Euros per month for a single account, with an additional charge of 4 euros for any extra accounts.

This decision comes in response to mounting criticism from users regarding Meta's subscription service, which was launched in Europe last November. Critics argue that the service, which offers an ad-free experience in exchange for a fee, effectively requires users to pay for their privacy.

The introduction of this subscription service aligns with Meta's efforts to comply with the Digital Markets Act, which imposes restrictions on the company's ability to personalise ads without user consent, thereby impacting its primary revenue stream.

Tim Lamb, a lawyer representing Meta, stated during a European Commission hearing that the company aims to expedite this process to establish a steady state. Meta has proposed the reduced pricing to regulators and is currently engaged in discussions with data protection authorities, particularly the Irish watchdog, to address concerns related to user privacy.

It is important to note that users who consent to tracking will continue to have access to a free service, which is supported by advertising revenue.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

