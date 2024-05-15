Advertisement

Meta services down: Multiple reports have emerged indicating widespread outages across Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, primarily affecting users in regions such as New York and California. The disruptions, attributed to server-side issues, are anticipated to be resolved imminently, although smaller disturbances are noted across the country.

Downdetector began registering complaints about Instagram and Facebook outages around 7 pm (EST), with disruptions also observed on Threads, although the latter was not reflected on the platform until after 8 pm (EST).

Image credit: Downdetector

Over the past few hours, DownDetector has documented multiple reports of disruptions across various Meta services, with some users encountering error messages on Instagram. The outage for Instagram peaked at 8 an (EST).

Image credit: Downdetector

This incident mirrors a similar outage experienced by Meta on March 5 earlier this year, where Andy Stone, Meta's Communications Director, issued an apology for the inconvenience caused, with the matter being resolved within hours.

Additionally, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is under scrutiny by the European Union for suspected violations of digital regulations. This investigation encompasses concerns regarding user protection from foreign disinformation in the lead-up to EU-wide elections, potentially resulting in substantial fines of up to 6 per cent of annual revenue under the Digital Services Act.