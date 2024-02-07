Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Microsoft makes Reading Coach free for all Microsoft users

Reading Coach, an extension of the earlier Reading Progress tool, aims to improve reading fluency in students.

Business Desk
Microsoft assumes non-voting, observer role on OpenAI board
Microsoft | Image:Satya Nadella
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Microsoft Reading Coach: Microsoft has announced that Reading Coach, its AI-powered tool offering personalised reading practice, is now available for free to users with a Microsoft account. The tool is currently accessible on the web in preview, with a Windows app in the works, and integration with learning management systems expected in late spring.

Reading Coach, an extension of the earlier Reading Progress tool, aims to improve reading fluency in students. It enables learners to identify challenging words, providing individualized practice with tools like text-to-speech, syllable breaking, and picture dictionaries based on educators' preferences.

Educators can monitor students' progress, including words practised, attempts made, and tools used. A recent addition to Reading Coach is the "choose your own story" feature, using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service. Learners can create personalised narrative adventures by selecting characters, settings, and reading levels, with AI generating content based on these choices and challenging words. The tool also offers curated passages from ReadWorks for those not creating their own stories.

Microsoft underlines the motivational aspect of Reading Coach, with AI facilitating personalised learning experiences at scale. However, it's important to note that not all educators share the same optimism about AI's effectiveness in measuring comprehension. Some experts highlight challenges in accurately assessing comprehension, citing potential biases and student disengagement as factors influencing evaluations.

Despite varying opinions, 44 per cent of educators surveyed in a recent EdWeek Research Center study believe that adaptive tech, such as Reading Coach, performs better in assessing students' reading levels compared to non-adaptive software or traditional methods like pen-and-paper assessments.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

