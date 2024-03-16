×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Microsoft to bring Walkie-Talkie feature for Teams users

The integration offers developers an Apple-endorsed avenue to implement a walkie-talkie function and complete with system-wide controls.

Reported by: Business Desk
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams | Image:Microsoft
Teams walkie-talkie: Microsoft has announced plans on their Microsoft 365 Roadmap to integrate Teams Walkie-Talkie on iOS with Apple’s Push-to-Talk framework. This framework, designed by Apple, empowers developers to introduce walkie-talkie-style functionalities into their applications.

Teams Walkie-Talkie, a feature within Microsoft Teams, facilitates instant and secure voice communication, improving connections among users across different devices.

The integration offers developers an Apple-endorsed avenue to implement a walkie-talkie function, complete with system-wide controls and seamless background operation.

The functionality allows for audio transmission directly from the lock screen, enabling users to communicate via Walkie-Talkie from any location on their iPhone, even when Microsoft Teams is not actively foregrounded. 

The rollout of Apple’s Push to Talk framework integration is slated for May 2024 and will be accessible in the GCC cloud instance for Microsoft Teams on both iOS and Android platforms. This update, bearing ID 388486, was incorporated into the Microsoft 365 roadmap on March 14, 2024.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

