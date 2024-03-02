Advertisement

Search engine major Google has restored few of India-based mobile applications on its apps which it had delisted from its Play Store, after the government intervened to break the logjam by facilitating a meeting between representatives of Google and the affected entities.



Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted to have said that the government is firmly against Google's move to delist the selected apps. Vaishnaw has also extended all possible government support to the affected applications.



"Government takes strong view of Google delisting some apps from Play Store. We will not allow delisting of apps," he said.



The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Telecom and Railways also said Google and the affected app developers have been called for a meeting.



"This cannot be permitted..this kind of delisting cannot be permitted," Vaishnaw asserted.



Google on Friday delisted apps, including Shaadi, Bharat Matrimony and audio platform Kuku FM, apart from dating service Quack Quack and Truly Madly.



This invited ire on microblogging site X from the affected founders, including InfoEdge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Kuku FM CEO Lal Chand Bisu, who called for an India-based app store amid “complete control” by the company on the startup ecosystem.

On Saturday afternoon, Google restored access for Naukri, 99acres, Naukri Gulf as well as People Group's Shaadi.com.

Taking to X, Bikhchandani announced the restoration and lauded InfoEdge Managing Director Hitesh Oberoi's efforts.



“Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the play store. An effort very well led by Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management,” the InfoEdge founder posted.



Google had placed a fee ranging from 11 to 26 per cent on in-app payments, following anti-competition body CCI's scrapping of an from an earlier system which levied a 15 to 30 per cent charge.



The app developers, or the startup companies affected did not get interim relief from the Supreme Court following which Google removed 10 apps from its Android app store for not paying up.



Providing a small group of developers to get special treatment among a vast majority of other app companies who are paying their fair share results in an uneven playing field which brings all other apps and games at a competitive disadvantage, Google had said in its blogpost.



(With PTI Inputs)