Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

NCPCR summons YouTube over indecent content

The apex child rights body summoned the Google-owned streaming platform over indecent content involving mothers and sons

Child Rights Panel Summons YouTube India Official Over Vulgar Videos Involving Mothers, Sons
Child Rights Panel Summons YouTube India Official Over Vulgar Videos Involving Mothers, Sons | Image:Representative
Child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has summoned the head of government and public policy of streaming platform YouTube over the indecent portrayal of mothers and children on its platform.

The apex body has summoned the YouTube official on January 15 over the purported portrayal of potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons on its platform, along with the list of all such channels running on YouTube and the list of channels on YouTube running such content.

In a letter addressed to Mira Chatt, YouTube’s head of government affairs and public policy in lndia, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission has taken cognizance of a matter and termed the trend as alarming.

This raises serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child's well-being and safety, as per the communique. 

“Further, these videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns," the NCPCR said.

The commission further said that it has all the powers of a civil court trying a suit under the code of civil procedure under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005. The company also has jurisdiction with respect to matters including summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath; and discovery and production of any documents.

"If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance," the child rights body added.

The Google-owned streaming platform sent out a communique to users to comply with the IT guidelines put out by the Ministry for misinformation and deepfakes, failing which users will lose access to the platform based on the intensity of the offence.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

