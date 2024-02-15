Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

Privacy-centric browser DuckDuckGo releases auto-sync and backup features

The feature requires users to scan a QR code on their phone or input an alphanumeric code on their computer to initiate the syncing process.

Business Desk
DuckDuckGo
DuckDuckGo | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
DuckDuckGo’s new features: DuckDuckGo, a search engine known for its privacy-centric approach, has released a new feature for its browser—syncing and backing up browser data across devices. This feature includes passwords, bookmarks, and email protection settings, offering easier accessibility to its users. 

DuckDuckGo focuses on privacy by encrypting data end-to-end, without the need for user profiles. This means that users can seamlessly sync their browser data across various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs, without sacrificing their privacy.

The feature requires users to scan a QR code on their phone or input an alphanumeric code on their computer to initiate the syncing process. The feature extends to most Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone devices, including data imported from other browsers like Google Chrome.

In addition to syncing, DuckDuckGo also provides the option to back up and sync data for a single device. By accessing the Sync & Backup menu, users can generate a recovery code stored in a PDF, ensuring the security of their browser settings.

Unlike mainstream browsers like Chrome and Firefox, DuckDuckGo's approach eliminates the need for user profiles and prioritises user privacy. The end-to-end encryption ensures that user data gets an extra layer of security with decryption keys stored locally on their devices. 

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

