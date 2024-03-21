×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Reddit prices IPO at $34 per share, set to raise $748 million

The pricing marks a departure from Reddit's earlier valuation of $10 billion during a private fundraising round in 2021.

Reported by: Business Desk
Reddit IPO valuation
Reddit IPO valuation | Image:Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Reddit’s IPO: Social media major Reddit has successfully priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the upper end of its projected range, opening at $34 per share on Wednesday. This has boosted the struggling technology IPO market, raising $748 million and granting Reddit a valuation of approximately $6.4 billion.

To engage retail investors, Reddit allocated 8 per cent of its shares to eligible users, moderators, certain board members, and associates of its staff. Excluding shares sold by existing stakeholders, Reddit amassed gross proceeds of $519.4 million from its IPO. Earlier reports indicated Reddit's inclination to set the IPO price at or above the top end of the range, a decision that has been validated by the market response.

Advertisement

The pricing marks a departure from Reddit's earlier valuation of $10 billion during a private fundraising round in 2021. The successful IPO, alongside that of Astera Labs, holds promise for revitalising the tech IPO scene after a prolonged period of subdued activity.

Despite Reddit's enduring user loyalty, the platform has consistently operated at a loss since its inception in 2005, trailing behind commercial successes like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Twitter, now known as X. The platform's niche-focused user base and relaxed content moderation have posed challenges for attracting advertisers.

Advertisement

To diversify revenue streams, Reddit announced a $66 million contract in February to supply artificial intelligence training data to Alphabet's Google. However, recent scrutiny from the US Federal Trade Commission regarding Reddit's handling of user-generated content for AI training purposes has surfaced.

Reddit heavily relies on volunteer moderators from its user community to regulate content. However, tensions arose in 2023 when several moderators resigned in protest against Reddit's decision to charge third-party app developers for data access.

Advertisement

With over 100,000 online forums, known as "subreddits," catering to a wide spectrum of topics, Reddit's influence is undeniable. Notably, the platform gained widespread attention during the 2021 "meme-stock" saga, where retail investors coordinated on the "wallstreetbets" subreddit to influence stock prices, notably with GameStop.

According to regulatory filings, Reddit averaged 73.1 million daily active users in the final quarter of 2023. Its shares are set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'RDDT', with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America serving as lead underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley also secured the lead role in Astera's IPO.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Understanding The Viral Scene Queen Beauty Trend

Scene Queen Beauty Trend

a few seconds ago
US Fed

Fed's steady outlook

a minute ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Javed Arrested by Police

5 minutes ago
Reliance Industries in focus

India's new energy vision

8 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

8 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder case

Autopsy in Budaun Case

11 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Kohli versus MS Dhoni

17 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit prices IPO at $34

18 minutes ago
AI

AI hype will be hard

19 minutes ago
'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP'

Gowda Retires

19 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

20 minutes ago
Sergio Perez

Pérez downplays rumours

20 minutes ago
Fire in Thane's Dombivili

Fire in Dombivili

21 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Emotional Note

24 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

Krystal Integrated

25 minutes ago
David Warner and Babar Azam

Warner, Babar snubbed!

27 minutes ago
Kejriwal more dangerous than stifling air: BJP slams AAP as Delhi's air quality plunges

Adv Bhatia Manhandled

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo