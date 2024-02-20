Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Reddit strikes $60 million deal to train AI models on user-generated content

This move by Reddit entails granting the AI company access to its vast trove of user-generated content.

Reddit's new logo
Reddit | Image:Reddit
Reddit’s data for AI: Reddit has recently struck a major deal, reportedly worth $60 million annually, with a prominent but undisclosed AI firm. The agreement surfaced during Reddit's disclosures to potential investors leading up to its highly anticipated initial public offering, which some speculate could happen as early as next month.

This move by Reddit entails granting the AI company access to its vast trove of user-generated content. This content includes a wealth of opinions, reviews, and personal anecdotes found within Reddit's extensive comments sections. The decision to monetise this data underscores Reddit's efforts to capitalise on its valuable user-generated content, a move aimed at boosting its financial standing ahead of its IPO.

The evolution of generative AI chatbots, notably since the emergence of ChatGPT in late 2022, has spurred an industry-wide interest in training models on the diverse content available on platforms like Reddit. This interest, fueled by the invaluable insights gleaned from Reddit's user interactions, prompted Reddit's shift towards monetisation through a premium API system in 2023. This transition effectively sidelined third-party Reddit apps and tools that relied on free access to Reddit's data.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, also known as /u/spez on the platform, has justified this shift by highlighting the substantial value inherent in Reddit's user-generated content. He underlined the need for Reddit to capture a portion of this value, rather than freely distributing it to some of the world's largest corporations.

While this move may bode well for Reddit's financial prospects and potential investors, it raises concerns among Reddit users. Many users may feel uneasy about their contributions—be it comments or submissions—being leveraged for profit without their explicit consent. This development underscores the ongoing tension between platforms seeking to monetise user-generated content and the users themselves, who may question the fairness and transparency of such arrangements.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

