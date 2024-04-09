Republican leader proposes law to force ByteDance into TikTok divestment

Advertisement

US TikTok regulation: US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed legislation to compel ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, to divest the popular short video app, which boasts 170 million American users.

McConnell argues that forcing the divestment of TikTok from Beijing-influenced entities is constitutionally sound and essential for safeguarding America's youth. He characterises TikTok as a strategic rival threatening national security, particularly as it permeates millions of American households.

In March, the US House of Representatives passed a bill with a decisive vote of 352-65, giving ByteDance approximately six months to divest TikTok's US assets or risk facing a ban.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell has indicated plans to strategise with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner. Schumer expressed optimism about advancing TikTok-related legislation, highlighting the importance of bipartisan efforts on various bills, including those related to TikTok.

Cantwell underlines the need for legislative tools to prevent foreign entities from potentially harming US citizens, echoing concerns about TikTok's national security implications.

The fate of TikTok has ignited considerable debate in Washington, with lawmakers inundated by feedback from users opposing the proposed legislation. TikTok, in response, asserts that banning the app would infringe upon the First Amendment rights of its vast American user base.

While many lawmakers and the Biden administration perceive TikTok as a national security threat due to the potential for China to access American user data, TikTok maintains it has never shared such data and has invested over $1.5 billion in measures to safeguard and store US data within the country.

(With Reuters inputs)