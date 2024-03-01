Rooted Android devices face issues with Google Messages’ RCS

Advertisement

RCS for Rooted Android: Android users with rooted or bootloader-unlocked phones are facing issues with Google Messages' RCS (Rich Communication Services) functionality, according to a report shared by 9to5Android. Users have reportedly not been able to send or receive RCS messages, with some experiencing messages disappearing after attempting to send them.

Unlike other instances in which rooted Android devices face failure in Google Wallet transactions, there is no visible error message to indicate the problem, leaving users potentially unaware of missed chats. Google has acknowledged the issue, attributing it to the need to prevent spam and abuse by ensuring devices adhere to RCS standards.

Advertisement

While SMS/MMS features remain unaffected on rooted devices or those with unlocked bootloaders, necessary for installing custom ROMs, RCS access is restricted. This issue has been recurring since late November, with intermittent reports surfacing, including recent ones.

Some users have found workarounds to bypass the safety feature responsible for blocking RCS access, but this solution may not be accessible to all users. Blocking key communication features like RCS poses a significant inconvenience to users, especially considering that other apps like Google Pay and banking apps typically face restrictions on rooted devices.

Advertisement

Balancing the need to prevent spam with preserving Android's customizability is crucial. Google should communicate more effectively with users when RCS functionality is unavailable and explore alternative methods to protect RCS users without hindering device customisation.

(With Reuters inputs)