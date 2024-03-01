Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Rooted Android devices face issues with Google Messages’ RCS

Google has acknowledged the issue, attributing it to the need to prevent spam and abuse by ensuring devices adhere to RCS standards.

Business Desk
Android
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RCS for Rooted Android: Android users with rooted or bootloader-unlocked phones are facing issues with Google Messages' RCS (Rich Communication Services) functionality, according to a report shared by 9to5Android. Users have reportedly not been able to send or receive RCS messages, with some experiencing messages disappearing after attempting to send them.

Unlike other instances in which rooted Android devices face failure in Google Wallet transactions, there is no visible error message to indicate the problem, leaving users potentially unaware of missed chats. Google has acknowledged the issue, attributing it to the need to prevent spam and abuse by ensuring devices adhere to RCS standards.

Advertisement

While SMS/MMS features remain unaffected on rooted devices or those with unlocked bootloaders, necessary for installing custom ROMs, RCS access is restricted. This issue has been recurring since late November, with intermittent reports surfacing, including recent ones.

Some users have found workarounds to bypass the safety feature responsible for blocking RCS access, but this solution may not be accessible to all users. Blocking key communication features like RCS poses a significant inconvenience to users, especially considering that other apps like Google Pay and banking apps typically face restrictions on rooted devices.

Advertisement

Balancing the need to prevent spam with preserving Android's customizability is crucial. Google should communicate more effectively with users when RCS functionality is unavailable and explore alternative methods to protect RCS users without hindering device customisation.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

5 minutes ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

6 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

7 minutes ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

8 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

8 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

9 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

9 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

18 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Defence Ministry's critical acquistions push to Aatmnirbharta

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Indian Musician Shot Dead Outside Alabama Gurdwara

    World7 minutes ago

  3. Why are customers complaining about ride-hailing apps?

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Legacy Eateries In Old Delhi You Must Visit For Lip-Smacking Food

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad: IAF Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Makes Emergency Landing

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo